'Love Island USA' Cast Member Cashay "Cash" Proudfoot Was Eliminated by Charlie Lynch — but Is She Single Now?

The American version of the popular U.K. reality dating show Love Island debuted its third season in July and has been the sizzling summer series to watch on CBS. Audiences have been watching beautiful people in bathing suits looking for their perfect match while living in the lap of luxury in Hawaii.

Contestants while on Love Island USA are isolated from the rest of the world and are put under continuous surveillance, living together much like the style of CBS's sister show Big Brother . To stay on the dating show, contestants must "couple up." Sometimes they're seen playing silly games, going on dates, but most of the time, they are hanging by the pool in the day and partying it up by night.

Those that don't find a connection may be dumped, which means they are eliminated from the island. In Episode 23, viewers were totally shocked when fan-favorite Islander Cashay "Cash" Proudfoot was eliminated. Here's everything we know about the situation.

In Episode 23, the new coupling came down to Charlie and two girls that he was attracted to — one being Cash and the other newcomer Alana Paolucci. Charlie ended up picking Alana and dumping Cash. He decided to eliminate her because he felt that it would never have worked out between them. Charlie knew that she still had feelings for Cinco.

Cash was a fan favorite Islander, and fans were not pleased with what happened to her. The reality show's fans were rooting hard for the waitress from New York to take home the whopping $100,000 prizemoney and be crowned the Season 3 winner of Love Island. However, her decision to pick Charlie Lynch and not Melvin "Cinco" Holland didn't end up paying off for her.

Where does Cash and Cinco's relationship stand today?

When Cash was eliminated from Love Island, she hoped that it wasn't too late to work things out with Cinco and that he would want to talk to her. In an interview with After the Island, Cinco had this to say about fixing everything with Cash: “It’s totally up to her. I’m definitely open to talk to her, but I will leave the ball in her court on that one. I’m sure about that one.”

Luckily for both of them, they were able to reunite in an airport. Per Us Weekly, Cash took to social media on Aug. 8 and posted a video to her Instagram account. In the video she says, “I’m on my way back to my hometown and guess who I ran into?” The video shows her and Cinco laughing together.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS