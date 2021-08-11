Who on 'Love Island USA' Tested Positive for COVID-19? Five Are Being Quarantined on Set

The dramatic Season 3 of the hit CBS reality show Love Island USA is finally winding down, but the drama isn't over just yet. While it's still unclear just who will be coupled by the end of the season (and if they'll stay together after filming ends), there's been a slight hiccup with production as people on set reportedly caught COVID-19.

The contestants on Season 2 were quarantined in a hotel in Las Vegas for their duration of time on the show, but Season 3 was filmed in Hawaii, despite the continued outbreaks of the virus.

Who on Season 3 of Love Island USA caught COVID-19? Here's what we know.