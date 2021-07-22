Is 'Love Island USA' Renewed for Season 4? Here's What We Know

Is 'Love Island USA' Renewed for Season 4? Here's What We KnowBy Pretty Honore
Jul. 21 2021, Published 9:23 p.m. ET
It has been three years since viewers first took a trip to Love Island USA, and although many of the relationships formed on the series haven’t stood the test of time, the ratings sure have. The series returned for Season 3 on July 7, and many contestants have already been sent home.
In addition to Christian, Roxy, Lei-Yen, and Isaiah packing their bags, Slade Parker was also forced to leave the villa shortly after his arrival, and the plot twists just keep coming. Here’s what we know about Season 3 of Love Island so far and whether or not we're going to see another season of the series.
Where was Season 3 of ‘Love Island USA’ filmed?
Although Seasons 1 and 2 of Love Island were filmed in Fiji, the COVID-19 pandemic forced producers to press pause on production and relocate to Hawaii. According to reports, contestants were lodged at the luxurious Grand Naniloa Hotel.
This season, host Arielle Vandenberg promised that there will be more challenges than ever before that will make it much harder for contestants to take home the $100,000 cash prize in the Season 3 finale. In the July 20 episode of Love Island, Slade announced that he was leaving the show due to extenuating circumstances. But who’s still in the running? Here’s what we know about the cast of Season 3.
Meet the Season 3 cast of ‘Love Island USA.’
Social media has spoken and Love Island viewers have cast their predictions as to who will win Season 3 of Love Island, and the competition is close. Among the contestants introduced in Episode 1 were Olivia, Cashay, Korey, Josh, and Javonny, but the arrival of newcomers like Abagail, Tyler, Wes, and Georgia and a recent recoupling threaten to dismantle the relationships that the islanders have built thus far.
Since the cast’s arrival in Hawaii, there has been no shortage of drama. Recently, rumors surfaced that one Love Island contestant is a virgin. While some fans believe that it’s Aimee Flores, other viewers insist that Chloe confirmed who the Love Island virgin really is in a recent episode. One user tweeted, “Toby is a manchild who comes across like a virgin. I’m sorry but Chloe did seem to out him as one.”
We still have quite some time before the season finale, so it could still be anyone’s game, but fans seem to have already chosen their favorites. As we approach a mid-way point in Season 3 of Love Island, fans are dying to know if the show will return next year. So, will there be another season of Love Island? Read on to find out.
Will there be another season of ‘Love Island USA’? Has ‘Love Island USA’ been renewed for Season 4?
While showrunners confirmed that Love Island would be renewed for Season 2 in August of 2019, it wasn’t until January of 2021 when CBS confirmed that the show would return for Season 3. So far, it is unclear whether the series will be canceled or renewed for Season 4, but viewers are hopeful.
You can watch new episodes of Love Island USA on CBS at 9 p.m. EST Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS. Bonus episodes are dropped on Paramount Plus on Mondays.