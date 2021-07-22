Is 'Love Island USA' Renewed for Season 4? Here's What We Know

While showrunners confirmed that Love Island would be renewed for Season 2 in August of 2019, it wasn’t until January of 2021 when CBS confirmed that the show would return for Season 3. So far, it is unclear whether the series will be canceled or renewed for Season 4, but viewers are hopeful.

You can watch new episodes of Love Island USA on CBS at 9 p.m. EST Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS. Bonus episodes are dropped on Paramount Plus on Mondays.