The Latest on the Shocking 'Love Island' USA Season 3 Recouplings

Like the original ITV version in the U.K., the USA edition of Love Island is all about letting the Islanders find love and lasting connections in the villa. The third season of the CBS original is in full swing, and there have been surprise dumpings, hilarious challenges, and unexpected romances.

The recouplings allow the contestants to focus their attentions on one particular person, and to show the other Islanders where their hearts are at. For the Love Island stars who are famously unlucky-in-love, the recouplings can be the most vulnerable moments on the show.

Read on for the latest results from the Season 3 recouplings.