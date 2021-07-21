Logo
The Latest on the Shocking 'Love Island' USA Season 3 Recouplings

Jul. 21 2021, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

Like the original ITV version in the U.K., the USA edition of Love Island is all about letting the Islanders find love and lasting connections in the villa. The third season of the CBS original is in full swing, and there have been surprise dumpings, hilarious challenges, and unexpected romances.

The recouplings allow the contestants to focus their attentions on one particular person, and to show the other Islanders where their hearts are at. For the Love Island stars who are famously unlucky-in-love, the recouplings can be the most vulnerable moments on the show.

Read on for the latest results from the Season 3 recouplings.

'Love Island' Season 3
Who recoupled on 'Love Island' USA Season 3?

The singletons on Season 3 had their fourth recoupling on the July 20 episode. There were tears, laughs, and public declarations as the remaining female Islanders chose who to couple up with.

1. Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein

In a move that surprised virtually no one, Shannon committed herself publicly to Josh. The two have been going strong on the show, despite dealing with a few bumps in their relationship.

2. Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada

Kyra went second during the July 20 recoupling, and she shared that she thinks she will have an "amazing future" with her selection. She picked Will, and they may continue to be one of the strongest duos in the villa.

3. Trina Njoroge and Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr.

Trina and Cinco
The psychiatric nurse chose to stay in a couple with Cinco, who had last picked her on Day 11. The two had previously been involved in a love triangle with Cash, but they've all since moved on.

4. Olivia Kaiser and Javonny Vega

loveislandcouples
Though Olivia has expressed that her Day 1 coupling partner is not her type, the two have not been able to shake one another. She selected Javonnay again after Slade Parker went home earlier for a family emergency.

5. Florita Diaz and Jeremy Hershberg

florianaloveisland
Florita may have bonded with both Jeremy and Korey, but she ultimately decided to go with her heart and select the personal trainer. As viewers know, Jeremy has had his eyes on several ladies before, so there's every chance that his head will turn if and when new women arrive at the villa.

6. Cashay Proudfoot and Korey Gandy

Cashay Proudfoot
After Korey found out the crushing news that Florita would not enter into a couple with him, Cash decided to go with her own gut feeling and select him.

Cash has not had an easy go of things in the villa, and she had previously been coupled up with Isaiah (who showed her that she couldn't trust him). Viewers are hoping that Cash and Korey can go from being friends to something more.

7. Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury

Wes and Aimee
Only Wes and Isaiah remained when it was Aimee's turn to choose. She had gone on dates with both of the guys, but she had clear chemistry with Wes.

After making her choice, Isaiah was dumped from the island.

Love Island airs on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

