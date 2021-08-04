Kyra Is "Caught in the Middle" of Shannon and Will's Fight on 'Love Island USA'

Though Love Island is supposed to be about forging long-lasting romantic connections, sometimes the strongest bonds in the villa are friendships. On Season 3 of the USA edition of the franchise, the addition of the Casa Amor islanders led to a few recouplings, while other pairs became stronger.

Kyra's close friend, Shannon St. Clair , got in a fight with 26-year-old on the Aug. 1 episode. Fans were somewhat divided about how to feel about the explosive interaction. While many agreed that it was important for Shannon to stick up for her friend, others felt like she was interfering in a relationship that's none of her business.

Will Moncado flirted and engaged in some PDA with Flo Mueller while Kyra Lizama was in Casa Amor, but there was some outrage over how he handled the situation.

Will and Shannon got in a dramatic fight on 'Love Island USA.'

When Will and Shannon first decided to have a one-on-one chat, they agreed that there was "no bad blood" between them. Once they sat down on the swing, however, things took a turn. The Colombia native wondered why Shannon and Josh Goldstein didn't choose to save him and Kyra when they were in the bottom during the previous recoupling.

"I didn't put you guys there. You guys put yoursel[ves] there. America put you there," Shannon shared. While Will claimed that he would have saved Shannon and Josh if the situations were reversed, she had a different perspective on the matter. "I want you to save someone else who deserves to stay here and find their person," Shannon said.

Will asked Shannon whether her and Josh are worthy of being saved. She then said that his behavior in Casa Amor caused her opinion to change. "Kyra is my best friend. I'm very protective over her. Why do you think Kyra was in the bottom three?" she asked. "Because they [America] just watched your Casa Amor."

Though Will said that he worked out his issues with Kyra, Shannon didn't buy the excuse. "Kyra cried all over me the night that she found out what you did," the Philadelphia resident added. "I don't like seeing Kyra bawl her eyes out over somebody like you. I think she deserves better." "You think she deserves better?" Will responded.

"She deserves somebody that loves her, cares about her. She didn't think that you were gonna turn your head and I want a man, a real man, that is gonna be there for her, that a model can walk in —" she continued. Once Will interrupted Shannon, she asked him to pay attention to what she was saying. "Can you listen? Can you listen? Can you listen?" Shannon repeated over and over again.

The 24-year-old finished the conversation by telling Will that he had "a lot of issues" to work through. The other contestants watched as the two argued, and Kyra felt like Shannon was overstepping her bounds. In the dressing room, she lamented that she was "caught in the middle" of her love interest and her close friend.

