How Did Shannon and Genevieve Know Each Other Before 'Love Island USA'?

When Jeremy Hershberg chose newcomer Genevieve Shawcross as his partner, Shannon St. Clair (who has been coupled with Josh Goldstein for much of this season) whispered "poor boy."

The recoupling episodes of Love Island are often dramatic in their own right, but the July 28 recoupling following Casa Amor was particularly dramatic — and a comment from one of the women raised some viewers' eyebrows.

Shannon didn't elaborate further on her comment during the episode, but it seems like there might be some history between her and Genevieve — and if there's one thing we can count on reality television to be, it's dramatic. This wouldn't be the first time a contestant was rumored to know another before coming on the show, either. What's the tea between the two girls on Love Island?

Did Shannon and Genevieve know each other before 'Love Island'?

While the pair have never publicly declared that they're BFFs, they've gone on trips together before coming on the show. On Instagram, Shannon has tagged Genevieve in a few stories from her "Miami" highlight, suggesting they went on the trip together. The pair can be seen partying and lounging on the beach in these videos, though they have not tagged each other in any photos on their Instagram feeds.

This doesn't necessarily mean the two ladies were particularly tight, but it does imply they had some sort of friendship. During this trip, Shannon was dating Dave Portnoy, the founder and CEO of Barstool Sports. The pair were reportedly keeping much of their relationship on the down-low since Dave had already had one messy and public breakup, but it seems this trip caused some drama between the couple, resulting in their split.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Genevieve and Shannon on vacation in Miami.

According to Monsters and Critics, Genevieve and Shannon were posting Instagram stories of their trip, and as a result, Dave blasted the girls on his podcast. Shannon responded with a video of her own online, which is not currently available on her profile. The outlet claims that Genevieve's posts are what evidently led to Shannon and Dave's breakup. It's unclear what exactly went down between the two — but it's obvious things are about to get messy.