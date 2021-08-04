Who Is Alana Paolucci? Two Models and a Neuroscience Graduate Are Joining the Cast of 'Love Island'

As the Season 3 finale of Love Island draws nearer, the stakes are extremely high. Islanders have been thrown a number of curveballs that have sent a number of contestants packing, and Episode 19 was no exception.

On August 1, viewers were shocked when Cinco Holland and Genevieve Shawcross were dumped shortly after Leslie Golden and Slade Parker voluntarily left the island and chose to forfeit their chance at the $100,000 cash prize.

Although fans were sad to see some of their favorite contestants go, it wouldn’t be long before showrunners sent in a few new recruits to stir the pot. Meet Alana, Bailey, and Elly — the three new girls on Love Island.