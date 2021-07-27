Which Basketball Team Does 'Love Island USA' Newcomer Raul Frias Play For?

Ten sexy strangers are ready to cause some ruckus over at the Love Island USA villa. Casa Amor kicked off on Sunday, July 25, 2021. If the latest Love Island USA episodes are anything to go by, the heartthrobs are ready to get to work and engage in some heavy flirtation with stars like Cashay Proudfoot and Josh Goldstein to secure a much-coveted spot on the show. So, what's there to know about the newcomers? Who is Raul Frias? Which basketball team does he play for?

Raul Frias is a basketball player from Florida. He is bound to turn some heads over at the 'Love Island USA' villa.

As a sportsman, Raul likely had plenty of opportunities to finesse his technique and perfect his coordination skills. These will surely come in handy during Casa Amor as well. The 24-year-old Florida native started playing for the LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds, the basketball team representing Long Island University, circa 2015. He stayed on the team until 2019. He was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Week in December 2018, per the Long Island University Athletics site.

As his player profile reveals, Raul worked his way up from a backcourt reserve to one of the best players on the LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds team. If he manages to pull off a similar move on Love Island USA, he is bound to become one of the heavy hitters on the show.

After leaving LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds, Raul went on to play for teams like Zornotza ST, a basketball team based in Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain, and CB Villarrobledo, a club based in Villarrobledo, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. Raul currently plays as an unrestricted free agent, per RealGM.

Raul's charismatic personality and impressive physique have already caught the attention of Love Island USA fans. "The #LoveIslandUSA Casa Amor boys put the #LoveIsland UK ones to shame. Charlie and Raul are fine," tweeted @_annelou. "God sure took his time with Cinco, Raul, and Charlie #LoveIsland" tweeted @notsochay. "I'm loving all the attention Cash is getting, but I'm torn! Both Raul and Charlie are such good matches for her! #LoveIsland #loveislandusa," wrote @anysseme.