Netflix's Romantic Comedy 'Resort to Love' Was Filmed on an Island Nation

Technology has come a long way in elevating the films and shows we watch on a daily basis. It also comes in handy to help studios save big bucks on their film budgets. However, nothing beats shooting a project in a real-life location. And with films like Netflix 's rom-com Resort to Love that are expected to have tropical scenery, moving the project to a location with pristine beaches and a vacation-like vibe is a no-brainer.

That said, there has been a lot of talk in regard to where Resort to Love was filmed. With the absolutely stunning scenery throughout, viewers are asking all kinds of questions about the gorgeous filming location. Read on as we give you the 4-1-1 about where Resort to Love was filmed.

‘Resort to Love’ was filmed in Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation.

With the storyline of Erica (Christina Milian), an aspiring pop star hired to sing at her ex-fiancé’s tropical wedding, you know that Netflix had to pull out all the stops.

According to EW, Resort to Love was filmed in Mauritius, an island known for its beautiful landscapes.

Mauritius is an island country in the Indian Ocean. Like many islands, Mauritius is filled with picturesque beaches with crystal blue waters, forests, and resorts. As Brittanica notes, the island has a maritime subtropical climate with typically uniform temperatures year round.

The Cinemaholic shares that the film was mostly shot at a beachfront luxury resort — Constance Prince Maurice Resort — in the coastal Belle Mare region. Belle Mare is on the eastern coast of the island. Not only did the cast and crew stay at the resort during filming, they also utilized the hotel to shoot various scenes.

While many of the opening scenes in the film gave a city-like feel, production got creative. The outlet reports that the capital city of Port Louis came in handy as a great stand-in for New York City. Production relied on filming wide-angled shots of some of the Mauritian capital’s largest buildings to bring the city feel to life.