'Resort to Love' Is the Summer Rom-Com We All Need in Our Lives

Spoiler alert: this article contains spoilers for Resort to Love.

The Netflix movie Resort to Love reminds you of the simpler things in life, like getting over your ex by singing at his wedding and falling for his brother, who you somehow didn't know about the entire time you dated him. OK, those things are hella complicated.

But for viewers, Resort to Love is a total rom-com that has the kind of happy ending that makes it an easy watch.