'The Last Letter From Your Lover' Has Quite the Time-Bending Ending

Spoiler alert: This story contains spoilers for The Last Letter From Your Lover.

Telling a complex story with hypothetical scenarios can sometimes be a daunting task. But when pulled off well, it can really hit a beautiful note. Like the ending of Atonement, where Briony basically reveals the true grisly fates of what happened to her sister and her lover. Or the ending of La La Land, where viewers see what life could have been like for Mia and Sebastian.

But what about the ending of The Last Letter From Your Lover?