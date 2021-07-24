'The Last Letter From Your Lover' Film Is a Departure From the Book — We Have Some Thoughts

In the midst of a pandemic, reopening, and a world of change, there’s nothing more comforting than a textbook romance film. So we’re thrilled that The Last Letter From Your Lover is finally out on Netflix, and it is based on a book by none other than the classic romance novelist, Jojo Moyes.

Jojo Moyes has written romance novels that have gone viral over the last decade, but The Last Letter From Your Lover was one of her earlier romance novels as it came out in 2008. So what happens in the novel, and how does it compare to the movie?

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ is based on a 2008 novel by Jojo Moyes.

Many may know Jojo Moyes from her more recent work, such as the Me Before You trilogy and The Giver of Stars. The Last Letter From Your Lover — which Jojo wrote a few years earlier— ties directly into Jojo's own background in journalism. The story centers on two parallel love triangles in different time periods. One follows a journalist as she investigates some long-lost love letters she finds in the archives.

The journalist, Ellie (Felicity Jones), takes her new friend Rory (Nabhaan Rizwan) on a journey to discover what happened to the two lovers in correspondence. At the same time, Ellie is dealing with her own affair with a married man who says he’ll leave his wife (but we know that will never happen). As Ellie learns more about the past lovers, so do we, but in their time and through their perspective.

The story in the past that Ellie brings to the present is the truly heart wrenching soul of The Last Letter From Your Lover. We meet Jennifer (Shailene Woodley) in the past after a near-fatal accident that alters her memory. Her cold husband, Lawrence (Joe Alwyn), claims that Jennifer lived a charmed life before her accident, but she doesn’t buy it.

