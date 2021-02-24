Who Is Shailene Woodley Dating? Meet Her New Boo and Fiancé, Aaron Rodgers

Not only is there a new Hollywood couple in the world, but there's a new engaged Hollywood couple in the world. Enter: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers .

Their adorable romance started back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, she confirmed during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She not only announced for the first time that she was seeing the NFL player, but also that they were indeed planning to get married.

There were rumors going around that he was her new boyfriend earlier this year and then in February 2021, there were reports that Shailene and Aaron were fiancés. Shailene settled all that and it's all true!