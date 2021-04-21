Does Mal Die in 'Shadow and Bone'? According to the Book Trilogy, Mal's Fate Is...

Dubbed the next Game of Thrones, the highly anticipated Netflix series Shadow and Bone follows an orphaned girl and soldier named Alina Starkov (Jesse Mei Li), who discovers that she has magical powers and could be the key to saving her country. However, with the threat of the Shadow Fold, Alina begins training as a member of an elite group of magical soldiers known as the Grisha. But her story isn't so black and white. Can she trust her allies?

Based on the popular book series by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone will also follow a love triangle between Alina, her best friend Mal (Archie Renaux), and General Kirigan aka the Darkling (Ben Barnes).

But, as fans of the book series know, not all of the characters are safe. Does Mal die in Shadow and Bone?