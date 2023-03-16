Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix David Kostyk Meets a Grim Fate in 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 (SPOILERS) By Anna Garrison Mar. 16 2023, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article contains major spoilers for Shadow and Bone Season 2 on Netflix. The second season of Shadow and Bone is finally here, and with it, plenty of magical thrills and twists. While the story primarily follows the Sun Summoner, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a vast array of fellow Grisha help in her quest to end the Shadow Fold, including the Durast, David Kostyk (Luke Pasqualino).

Article continues below advertisement

What happens to David during Season 2 of the show? Read on for everything you need to know about David's fate in the show and the book series, explained.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to David in 'Shadow and Bone'?

During Season 1 of Shadow and Bone, David used his Durast abilities to craft multiple gadgets to help Alina harness her magic, including a glove that would help her reflect light better. However, in Episode 8, it was revealed he betrayed Alina by helping the Darkling/General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) create a powerful amplifier that would link their powers in perpetuity and turn Alina into a puppet.

David also had a mutual romantic interest in Genya (Daisy Head) during the time they both resided at the Little Palace, but their feelings remained unexpressed. Both of them joined the Darkling in his quest for power out of rebellion against the King and Queen of Ravka, but over time, both realized they chose poorly and attempted to undo the damage their betrayal of Alina had wrought.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

For most of Season 2, David is missing in action, having escaped after Alina defeated the Darkling in the Shadow Fold. When he returns for Genya, he realizes that the Darkling is past the point of redemption for his actions, and the pair attempt to flee to join Alina. Instead, the Darkling has been waiting for them, and he captures Genya while David escapes.

Article continues below advertisement

Genya is tortured for her betrayal of the Darkling, resulting in deep scars and the loss of an eye, while David makes his way to Alina. When the pair finally reunite, they begin a romantic relationship. David asks Genya what her favorite stone is, and they prepare to battle against the Darkling.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

At one point during the battle, David convinces Genya to hide in a dumbwaiter and seals it behind her as the Darkling's monsters, Nichevo’ya, attack them. When she's finally released, she notices blood splatter on the wall and realizes that David has died. On a sheet of paper nearby, she finds a sketch of a ring with a ruby, the favorite stone she mentioned earlier. Genya deduces David was going to propose and breaks down.

Sadly, David's fate is similar in the books, although he lives much longer. David's death doesn't arrive until a Fjerdian attack on his wedding day to Genya in the book Rule of Wolves, one of two spin-off novels from the original Shadow and Bone series about the adventures of Nikolai.