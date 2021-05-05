[SPOILER] Created the Volcra in 'Shadow and Bone'

*Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Shadow and Bone trilogy and Netflix series.*

Netflix's new fantasy series Shadow and Bone has recently dropped its first season to favorable reviews, and fans watched as the sprawling fantasy world originally crafted by Leigh Bardugo came to life. The series can sometimes be confusing, especially for those who haven't read the books (which is why we created a guide), but the adaptation effectively brings to life and builds upon the original story created in the Shadow and Bone trilogy.