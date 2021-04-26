Archie Renaux and His Girlfriend, Annie, Tend to Keep Their Private Life a Secret

Despite not being the most active social media user, Archie has shared a few tidbits here and there about his relationship with his girlfriend, Annie. From his posts, we can piece together that the couple started dating sometime in either late 2019 or early 2020, and have been going strong ever since.

Archie has shared candid snaps of himself with Annie, but given his tendency to frequently delete photos from his Instagram account, there are no posts currently up of the pair. Beyond that, Annie doesn't seem to have a public social media page of her own, and Archie has never shared details about who she is outside of their relationship.

Nonetheless, there has been no news of a breakup or tension between the couple, which leaves room for the assumption that things have been going well in private for the duo.