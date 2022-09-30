How Many Seasons of 'Shadow and Bone' Will There Be? Fans Hope More Than Three
The Netflix phenomenon known as Shadow and Bone is officially back for Season 2, but will there be a Season 3? Fans of the show are also fans of the books by Leigh Bardugo, who has written several volumes in the series known as "the Grishaverse."
With so many books to pull inspiration from, if Netflix chooses, they could have many seasons of the series.
Here's what you need to know about Shadow and Bone Season 3 and more.
Will there be a Season 3 of 'Shadow and Bone'?
In 2021, showrunner Eric Heisserer revealed to Collider that his plan for Shadow and Bone was always three seasons. He said, "It was a three-year plan that I laid out, or three-season plan." He became the showrunner of Shadow and Bone through happenstance at the recommendation of a friend.
Eric said, "I reached out to one of my friends from Oklahoma, who has nothing to do with the business, who I trust implicitly, and I'm like, 'Give me something cool read,' and he's like, 'I got your number.' So my way in was Six of Crows, that was the first [Leigh] Bardugo Grisha book I ever read. I just ate it up."
He also revealed that it's his custom to thank creators of work he enjoyed, so Eric tweeted Leigh his gratitude. Then, a year later, Netflix came calling.
Eric reflected, "And then it was a year later, that I got a call out of the blue from Netflix and they said, 'Hey, we know you tweeted the author a year ago.' You know, so I got past like the Big Brother paranoia and Leigh just remembered that. It really stuck with her. And she's like, 'Well, we can get the guy who wrote Arrival maybe, you know, 'cause he likes it.'"
However, the Shadow and Bone showrunner almost lost his opportunity after walking out when Netflix revealed they didn't have the rights (at the time) to Leigh's second series, Six of Crows. Thankfully, it worked out for the best, and Eric collaborated with Leigh to craft Season 1 of Shadow and Bone, which wove together the two stories. Season 2 is likely to feature more of the same.
Fans will have to keep their fingers crossed for upcoming announcements of more seasons!
How many seasons of 'Shadow and Bone' will there be?
Now that fans are aware of the three-season plan, it's likely that if Netflix moves forward with Season 3, it will be the final season of the series. However, there have been strong rumors that the Six of Crows characters will get their own spinoff series to properly and thoroughly include the plot of their duology.
Not to mention, characters previously introduced in Shadow and Bone Seasons 1 and 2 have their own spinoff book series as well, so it's likely that the show's popularity could lead to more, smaller spinoffs.