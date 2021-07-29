This Rumored 'Shadow and Bone' Spinoff Could Be Worth a Million Kruge

While Shadow and Bone's Season 2 was only recently announced, many are eagerly anticipating the follow-up to Season 1. The show left off with the Dregs returning to their home of Ketterdam and Alina and Mal on the run from the villainous Darkling — who they do not yet know has survived his trip into the Shadow Fold.

Currently, many of Shadow and Bone's primary cast are working on other projects, so it could be a while until production begins again. However, several eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Fate: The Winx Saga, which premiered a few months before Shadow and Bone, has already begun production for their Season 2 and could indicate Shadow and Bone will not be far behind.

You can stream Shadow and Bone Season 1 now on Netflix.