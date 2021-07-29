This Rumored 'Shadow and Bone' Spinoff Could Be Worth a Million Kruge

This Rumored 'Shadow and Bone' Spinoff Could Be Worth a Million KrugeBy Anna Garrison
Jul. 29 2021, Published 2:37 p.m. ET
Book fans and Netflix bingers were delighted when the Shadow and Bone television show was released in April 2021. Audiences have been eager for the second season, but could there be even more on the way? Rumor has it that the characters from the Six of Crows novels could be getting their own Shadow and Bone spinoff series — but is the rumor true? Here's what we know.
What could a 'Shadow and Bone' spinoff look like?
In Shadow and Bone's Season 1 episodes, fans are introduced to many vibrant characters in a lush fantasy world inspired by Imperial Russia. Some of the most well-beloved characters in both the books and the show are the gang of criminals known as the Dregs, who are all from author Leigh Bardugo's second series of books, which consists of Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom.
When the show was first announced, fans were curious about how the Six of Crows characters would be integrated into Alina's main story arc — the events of the Shadow and Bone books take place several years before Six of Crows. However, now that showrunner Eric Heisserer and Leigh herself have found a way to seamlessly blend the two worlds without fracturing the timeline, it seems odd that Netflix would create a spinoff.
That said, The Vulcan Reporter reports that a spinoff has been ordered featuring the Six of Crows characters Kaz Brekker, Inej Ghafa, Jesper Fahey, Nina Zenik, and Matthias Helvar. The report also notes that the spinoff will be developed by Eric Heisserer, although it is unclear when the show will start production or if Leigh will be involved as she was with Shadow and Bone.
The story of Shadow and Bone is about the young orphan and mapmaker Alina Starkov, who finds herself in possession of extraordinary Sun Summoning power. As a result, she is whisked away to train with the magical elite known as Grisha, but uncovers a dark secret about the mysterious General Kirigan in the process.
In the books, Alina does not cross paths with the Dregs until much later, but Shadow and Bone accelerates this process with Leigh Bardugo's blessing. It could make sense to have two separate shows focused on each story as their paths diverge and eventually reunite the characters where their timelines overlap once more.
When will 'Shadow and Bone's second season be released?
While Shadow and Bone's Season 2 was only recently announced, many are eagerly anticipating the follow-up to Season 1. The show left off with the Dregs returning to their home of Ketterdam and Alina and Mal on the run from the villainous Darkling — who they do not yet know has survived his trip into the Shadow Fold.
Currently, many of Shadow and Bone's primary cast are working on other projects, so it could be a while until production begins again. However, several eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Fate: The Winx Saga, which premiered a few months before Shadow and Bone, has already begun production for their Season 2 and could indicate Shadow and Bone will not be far behind.
You can stream Shadow and Bone Season 1 now on Netflix.