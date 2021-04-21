'Shadow & Bone' Star Ben Barnes Might Be Single — Here's What We Know

The details of Ben's private life have been mostly kept just that — private. However, Ben has a few publicly documented former flames who share his passion for acting and theater.

First, it was rumored Ben that was in a relationship with Tamsin Egerton from 2009-2010. You might recognize Tamsin from films such as St. Trinian's, Love, Rosie, and the 2011 STARZ epic show Camelot.

While Tamsin has been with actor Josh Hartnett since 2013, she wasn't the only actress Ben dated. It has also been heavily rumored that he dated Meganne Young, who fans will recognize from shows such as Black Sails, Supernatural , and the Netflix original movie The Kissing Booth 2. While it appears they have since broken up, they ironically now have something in common: starring in a Netflix original!

There were rumors that Ben was dating Julianne Hough after the pair were spotted out to eat in Los Angeles, Calif., in early 2021, but the rumors were shot down. Despite Julianne coming out of a divorce, a source told People magazine that Ben and Julianne had been "friends for eight years" and were only that.

In short, it sounds like he's currently single!