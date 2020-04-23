With 'Supernatural' Coming to an End, Will We Ever Get a Spinoff?

Since 2005, Supernatural has been a part of The CW's lineup. Actually, that's not even true. Supernatural outlived The WB and is older than The CW. Not a lot of shows can claim the same. But, alas, all good things must end. And as God/Chuck once said, "Endings are impossible. You try to tie up every loose end, but you never can."

Though Supernatural is coming to an end, the show has long acknowledged that it's impossible to tie everything up in a neat bow. There's bound to be more characters we won't be able to say goodbye to, more storylines left unfinished. So doesn't that mean that the popular show could potentially get a spinoff so those characters and those storylines can live on? Well, not exactly.

At this point, 'Supernatural' has done quite a few spinoffs — well, tried to, at least.

Supernatural is no stranger to spinoffs. First, there was the Ghostfacers web series that never made it to the TV screen. Then, you had Bloodlines, which was immediately trashed by fans. A backdoor pilot was thrown randomly into Season 9 for Bloodlines, in which the story was barely tied back into Sam and Dean's story and included none of the characters that fans had grown to love over the years from Supernatural.

Then there was Wayward Sisters. A backdoor pilot for the series was put into Season 13 of its parent series and, in contrast to the previous one, fans were immediately in love. Mainly because the new show would focus on many of the beloved female characters from the original series.

Source: netflix Lucien Laviscount as Ennis Ross in Season 9, Episode 20 "Bloodlines"

The name of the new show came from the term "Wayward Daughters" which was in reference to the show's somewhat theme song, Kansas' "Carry on Wayward Son". Sam and Dean are often referred to as "Wayward Sons" and the women of the show, particularly Sheriffs Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) and Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), became "Wayward Daughters".

Though the pilot episode did well, The CW opted not to move forward with it. Why? The CW decided that they would either move forward with The Vampire Diaries' second spinoff, Legacies, or move forward with Wayward Sisters, but they decided they could not do both. Understandably, fans were left heartbroken over the decision to ax a show filled with characters they'd grown to love but never got their time to shine.

Although many petitions were created demanding The CW rethink the decision, the network's president Mark Pedowitz said, “We are big fans of the characters and the women who played those characters… We hope they continue on as guest stars on Supernatural… But we did not feel creatively that the show was where we wanted it to be. And we felt we had a better shot with Legacies.”

Source: netflix Kim Rhodes and Briana Buckmaster as Sheriffs Jody Mills and Donna Hanscum in Season 13, Episode 10 "Wayward Sisters"