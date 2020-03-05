Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Are Meeting Face to Face on 'Supernatural'

After 15 seasons, it's safe to say that Supernatural has had quite a few guest stars over the years. The number of Buffy alums who have played roles on the show is staggering. They managed to bring on the actual Freddy Krueger. For some reason, they even had Snooki and Paris Hilton. Not to mention a number of guest stars have gone on to have huge careers and win some pretty big awards (looking at you, Sterling K. Brown !).

It seems like everybody and their mother has been on Supernatural...or maybe everybody and their wife. As we come to the end of the series, we've seen a number of old favorites return to say their goodbyes. And we'll be getting two more very important guest stars in the final season: Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki. Both have already appeared in quite a few episodes, with Genevieve having starred throughout the fourth season.