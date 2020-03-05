Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Are Meeting Face to Face on 'Supernatural'By Jacqueline Gualtieri
After 15 seasons, it's safe to say that Supernatural has had quite a few guest stars over the years. The number of Buffy alums who have played roles on the show is staggering. They managed to bring on the actual Freddy Krueger. For some reason, they even had Snooki and Paris Hilton. Not to mention a number of guest stars have gone on to have huge careers and win some pretty big awards (looking at you, Sterling K. Brown!).
It seems like everybody and their mother has been on Supernatural...or maybe everybody and their wife. As we come to the end of the series, we've seen a number of old favorites return to say their goodbyes. And we'll be getting two more very important guest stars in the final season: Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki. Both have already appeared in quite a few episodes, with Genevieve having starred throughout the fourth season.
Before the show's stars, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, take their last bow, they'll be acting one more time with their wives. Here's how they're reintroducing Danneel and Genevieve in the final season.
Danneel Ackles played Sister Jo in episodes of 'Supernatural' in Seasons 13 and 14.
All the way back in Season 4 of Supernatural, Genevieve Padalecki (then Genevieve Cortese) took over for Katie Cassidy in the role of the demon Ruby. She returned to "help" Sam (Jared Padalecki) fight Lilith. You know, by getting him addicted to demon blood and turning him against his brother. Kind of a dark time for the Winchester brothers. But the last time we saw Ruby, Sam and Dean (Jensen Ackles) were killing her.
Of course, it wasn't the last time that we saw Genevieve, though. After meeting on the set of Supernatural, Jared and Genevieve went on to get married. In fact, 2020 will be their 10 year anniversary. Genevieve appeared later in Season 6 as a fictionalized version of herself in "The French Mistake".
Danneel, Jensen's wife, has a little bit less of a history with the show. She only made her debut back in Season 13 as Sister Jo, a faith healer who was really possessed by an angel. The real Sister Jo prayed for help for her dying husband and the angel Anael agreed to help if Jo agreed to be her vessel. For the love of her husband, Jo agreed.
When the boys first met Anael, she was with Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino), having made a promise to help him rule. But she jumped ship when she learned that he couldn't do what he promised: make more angels and give the existing angels their wings back. She would later, somewhat, help Castiel (Misha Collins) in his search for God.
When we last saw her, she admitted to being happy in her life, but being lonely, which she believes all humanity to be. And Cas did his best to restore some hope in her that that's not true.
How are Anael and Ruby going to meet?
Since Ruby has been dead for quite some time, the question remains how exactly she and Anael could meet. According to the upcoming episode's description, "A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki)."
So it sounds like Ruby is likely dead and will probably not be resurrected (although, with this show, who knows?) but we may be seeing her in flashbacks instead. Perhaps Anael and Ruby met way back when?
The episode, titled "Destiny's Child," airs March 23. But be careful not to miss it! The show will be moving to a new 8 p.m. Monday night timeslot following its return from winter break on March 16.
