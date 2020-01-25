'Supernatural' Sends off a Beloved Character in an Ending a Hunter Could Only Dream of

No explanation was given at first, until in Season 9, the boys ran into him again, after finding him when he's hit by a car. They discovered that Garth had disappeared because he'd been attacked by a werewolf and turned into one himself. When he had given up hope, Bess (Sara Smyth) found him and convinced him to join her pack and she later became his wife. Garth semi-retired to be with his pack and his wife, until the boys needed him again in the future.