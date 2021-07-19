The Ending of M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Was Kind of Spoiled Before Its Release

As of this writing, the film hasn't been released yet (it's set to debut on July 23, 2021). So why do a bunch of folks claim that they have spoilers for the movie when it's not out yet? Is this a Hateful Eight scenario where a person was able to get their hands on a copy of the script before its premiere?

No, the reason audiences think they know what will happen in the movie is because Old is loosely based on Sandcastle, a graphic novel by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.