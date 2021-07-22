The Movie 'Old' Was Actually Inspired by a Graphic Novel

M. Night Shyamalan is known for his mysterious movies with massive twists. His 2021 horror movie Old is no different, but it was actually inspired by a graphic novel called Sandcastle, so it isn't totally original. That doesn't mean it's going to be any less intriguing and surprising, though. This is still M. Night we're talking about, after all.

But what are the details of the graphic novel on which Old is sort of / kind of based? The movie itself is about a group of people on a beach vacation who find a dead woman on the beach. Shortly after, they realize they're aging at a rapid rate.

It's a horrifying concept, as is the case with most of M. Night's movies. But now some people are curious about how it compares to the graphic novel.