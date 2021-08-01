Netflix Film 'The Vault' Takes Heists to New Heights, but Is It a True Story? (SPOILERS)By Anna Garrison
Aug. 1 2021, Published 12:58 p.m. ET
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the Netflix film The Vault.
Over the past few years, Netflix has developed more than a few movies and television shows about famous heists, from real-life museum thefts to zombie apocalypse casino robberies. The latest Netflix film to be centered around a heist is titled The Vault. The plot revolves around a mission to steal sunken treasure back from the Bank of Spain.
Due to the nature of Netflix's other projects, many are wondering if The Vault is based on a true story. Here's everything we know about the film and its ending, explained.
So, is 'The Vault' based on a true story?
The Vault follows an engineering "boy genius" named Thom (Freddie Highmore), who is searching for post-graduation jobs. When an invitation from decades-long treasure hunter Walter Moreland (Liam Cunningham) shows up requesting his help breaking into the most secure vault in the world, he accepts and kicks off the events of the film's plot.
Along for the ride are Walter's previously assembled team, including Lorraine (Astrid Berges-Frisbey), James (Sam Riley), Klaus (Axel Stein), and Simon (Luis Tosar). The team will break into the Bank of Spain in Madrid, with the added complication of the overly dedicated security chief Gustavo (Jose Coronado). However, they are banking on the security chief being distracted by World Cup being in town (as the film takes place in 2010).
While this sounds like an intricately thought-out plan too detailed to be fiction, The Vault is not based on a true story. The Spanish action thriller is directed by Jaume Balagueró and was released in Brazil and Taiwan in January 2021. Could the film's U.S. release mean more heist movies in the future? Fans will have to wait and see.
The ending of 'The Vault' makes fans think there could be a sequel.
Thom, being the "boy genius" in engineering he is, eventually finds a way into the titular vault with liquid nitrogen. James, Thom, and Lorraine then break into the vault, although with security hot on their tail, Walter wants them to abandon the mission. James reveals his true nature as a British intelligence agent and double-crosses the team, escaping the vault successfully.
Thom and Lorraine race against the clock to keep from drowning, and eventually, quick thinking from Simon saves the day. The treasure they recover isn't the full measure, and it appears that Walter anticipated James' double-cross to lead him on a wild goose chase. Meanwhile, Walter has the keys to the treasure and reveals that it is located somewhere in the Bank of London.
Presumably, this revelation means that the heist crew will reunite and face off against James and Walter's rival treasure hunter, Margaret (Famke Janssen), in a quest for the remaining treasure. The next film could take place during the 2012 London Olympics, providing yet another exciting period setting.
The Vault is now available for streaming on Netflix.