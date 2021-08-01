Netflix Film 'The Vault' Takes Heists to New Heights, but Is It a True Story? (SPOILERS)

Thom, being the "boy genius" in engineering he is, eventually finds a way into the titular vault with liquid nitrogen. James, Thom, and Lorraine then break into the vault, although with security hot on their tail, Walter wants them to abandon the mission. James reveals his true nature as a British intelligence agent and double-crosses the team, escaping the vault successfully.

Thom and Lorraine race against the clock to keep from drowning, and eventually, quick thinking from Simon saves the day. The treasure they recover isn't the full measure, and it appears that Walter anticipated James' double-cross to lead him on a wild goose chase. Meanwhile, Walter has the keys to the treasure and reveals that it is located somewhere in the Bank of London.

Presumably, this revelation means that the heist crew will reunite and face off against James and Walter's rival treasure hunter, Margaret (Famke Janssen), in a quest for the remaining treasure. The next film could take place during the 2012 London Olympics, providing yet another exciting period setting.

The Vault is now available for streaming on Netflix.