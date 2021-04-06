The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Heist Remains an Unsolved Case to This Day

On March 18, 1990, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston was subject to a heist which resulted in stolen art worth an estimated $500 million. It was a case that also garnered national attention for its haul and the fact that the museum offered a whopping $10 million for information leading to the arrests of the thieves responsible and for the recovery of the art itself.

However, as of 2021, no one has been formally charged in relation to the crimes, and the art taken from the museum in the early hours of that March morning has yet to be found. It was a heist that rivals those in movies like Ocean's Eleven, but it happened in real life, and the responsible parties are still at large.

For now, however, here's the running list of suspects of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist: