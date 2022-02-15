Naomi Campbell Became a Mom at Age 50 — Did She Use a Surrogate?

With a career spanning four decades, Naomi has achieved the kind of success most people can only dream of. Contemporaries with Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, and Kate Moss, she is often hailed as one of the best supermodels.

Naomi's iconic runway moments include the Versace Spring-Summer 1991 show and the Chanel Spring-Summer 1993 show. A career-oriented person, she started a family years later than fellow superstars like Cindy Crawford.