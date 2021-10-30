Tamron Hall Pays Homage to Cardi B and Naomi Campbell With Her Halloween Costumes

Like the outfit Cardi B wore to the BET Awards 2021 , Tamron's ensemble featured a black bodysuit generously adorned with large rhinestones. Later in the episode, she changed into a costume inspired by the look Naomi Campbell debuted at Vivienne Westwood's 1993 Fall-Winter runway show in Paris.

Naomi welcomed her first baby in May 2021. Tamron welcomed her first and only son, Moses, in April 2019. She is yet to share pregnancy-related news with fans.

In the second half of the episode, Tamron showcased a second look inspired by Naomi Campbell , which involved white tights, a knee-length, plaid skirt, a royal purple blazer adorned with a brooch, and a hot pink feather boa.

Rocking a hip-length black wig and a bodysuit uncannily similar to Cardi's Dolce & Gabbana number, Tamron garnered enthusiastic responses from fans everywhere. Cardi debuted the iconic look at BET Awards held on June 27, 2021, just a day before confirming that she was expecting on Instagram. So, does the outfit choice double as a hint? Is Tamron pregnant?

Tamron frequently takes it to Instagram to share proud photographs of Moses, her first son with Steve Greener . She and the film producer — whose projects include Starting Under, Welcome to the Family, Love Thy Sister, and others — celebrated their second wedding anniversary in March 2021.

Tamron Hall has been open about the complications she has had to face while receiving IVF.

Tamron discussed the mental and physical challenges of trying for a baby in several interviews. As she explained in an interview with People, she hesitated about making a pregnancy announcement for a while. "I was high-risk, not just because of my age, but there were other medical factors too," Tamron said. "My doctor said, 'This is your body, your health. You share of your journey what you want to share.'"

"I was terrified I would lose this baby, and I would have to go back and tell everyone that now it was bad news, and after this pregnancy had gone so far," she added. "I just wasn't mentally prepared to deal with that. That’s why I waited. And trust me — if I could've gone the whole way to delivery, I would've."

In a separate interview with Allure, Tamron spoke about how the public perception of infertility has changed over the years. "Clearly, there has been a stigma associated with fertility in general. The stigma has certainly been beaten back and debunked," she said. "We're more willing to show these sides of ourselves."