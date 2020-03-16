Cardi B Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Hair in Instagram Story

"Look at my hair," she said in the video, the sound of a shower running in the background. "This is dead-a-s my real f--king hair! Yeah!"

Her naturally curly locks are gorgeous, and it's clear that even though Cardi normally hides them away, she's still very proud of how good they look right now. She says she's about to wash it, but she wanted to note the work it took to grow her hair out as long as it is.

"I'm so proud of myself," she said.