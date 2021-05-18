Supermodel Naomi Campbell Reveals That She Is a First-Time Girl Mom

While some celebs waste no time expanding their families, others have remained career-focused and prefer to have children at the right time. Naomi Campbell — who definitely sides with the latter — has long been open about having kids. But of course, rushing the process was not part of the equation for the star.

Does Naomi Campbell have a partner? Read on as we give you the full scoop.

Now, it’s been announced that the icon is officially part of the motherhood club, and fans are overjoyed. It’s something that Naomi deserves. And with this good news making the rounds, fans are wondering if Naomi has a partner. She has long been private about her romantic life, but it’s still a question that has become a trending topic.

Naomi is not one to go public with breakups, so there is no telling if the two are still coupled up. The sweet messages on Instagram have stopped for some time, but that’s not a clear indicator on the status of their relationship.

Skepta looks at Naomi exactly how Naomi Campbell's boyfriend should look at her: a perfect mix of adoration and fear.

However, Naomi reportedly started dating former One Direction member Liam Payne in January 2019. The outlet reports that the two were seen together at a Davido concert in London. Not to mention, fans saw the couple leaving each other sweet messages on Instagram during that time.

Over the years, Naomi has been linked to Hollywood A-listers including Gerard Butler, Terrence Howard, rapper Skepta, Quincy Jones, and more — per Ranker . The bombshell was also linked to Diddy in 2002, even though they have long said that they have a brother-and-sister type of relationship.

Naomi is without a doubt one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. So, it's no surprise that she has been quite popular in the dating circuit, despite keeping her romantic life on the hush.

Naomi is currently in love with her baby girl, who fans believe was born via surrogate.

Naomi has long dominated the fashion world, and now she is ready to focus on dominating the greatest title of all: motherhood. The icon is officially a mom to a baby girl. In a super-sweet Instagram post, the 50-year-old model shared with fans her biggest blessing, while showing off her baby girl’s precious feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.” Fans and celebrities alike immediately flooded her comment section to congratulate her on her new bundle of joy.

“Omg!! Congrats mama! Love you,” singer Ryan Destiny commented. “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around,” fashion designer Marc Jacobs commented.

This is Naomi’s first child. And while she hasn’t been open about her relationship status as of late, fans believe that she welcomed her new child via a surrogate.

In a 2017 interview with the Evening Standard , the supermodel spoke about her desire to build a family. "I think about having children all the time," she told the outlet. "But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want."

Source: Getty Images