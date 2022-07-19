Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island
The cast of 'Love Island: USA' Season 4.
Source: Peacock

Get to Know the Cast of 'Love Island: USA' Season 4 Through Instagram

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Jul. 19 2022, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

If you didn't know, summer is about to heat up because Love Island: USA is right around the corner.

The fourth season, which will air exclusively on Peacock, aims to "push the boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic tweets," according to Jenny Groom, the executive VP of entertainment unscripted content and NBC TV and streaming.

Article continues below advertisement

These Islanders obviously have, as Rihanna says, love on the brain; however, they're also thinking about the $100,000 grand prize. Who will couple up in the villa — and where can you follow the first set of cast members on Instagram?

Andy Voyen

Andy Voyen
Source: Peacock

Andy is a 23-year-old realtor and model born and raised in Minneapolis. According to his official Love Island: USA bio, his celebrity crush is Margot Robbie and he's a skilled poker and cornhole player.

Follow Andy on Instagram at @andyvoyen.

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Boerner

Courtney Boerner
Source: Peacock

Courtney is a 24-year-old stylist from Winter Park, Fla. She currently resides in Los Angeles.

Per her official bio, Courtney has several celebrity crushes, including: Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan, Will Smith, and James Franco. She's had 19 plastic surgeries and is looking for someone with a great personality.

Follow Courtney on Instagram at @courtnneylynn.

Article continues below advertisement

Felipe Gomes

Felipe Gomes
Source: Peacock

Felipe is a 32-year-old international model from São Paulo, Brazil. He currently resides in Dubai.

He's lived in more than 10 countries, according to his official bio, and has been with over 200 women. Felipe believes the easy way to win and keep a woman's heart is by speaking Portuguese.

Follow Felipe on Instagram at @felipevgms.

Article continues below advertisement

Deborah Chubb

Deborah Chubb
Source: Peacock

Deb is a 26-year-old personal assistant from Dallas. She currently resides in Redondo Beach, Calif.

According to her official bio, global popstar Justin Bieber once flirted with her in an elevator and has various nicknames, including "Chubb Rub." Deb is a self-proclaimed "Good Luck Chuck," as the last four men she dated all got married after being with her.

Follow Deb on Instagram at @debchubb.

Article continues below advertisement

Isaiah Campbell

Isaiah Campbell
Source: Peacock

Isaiah is a 21-year-old waiter from Sioux Falls, N.D. He currently resides in Delray, Fla.

Per his official Love Island: USA bio, he loves to cook and one of his "secret passions" is cleaning. Isaiah believes his back is his best feature, and hopes to find a family-oriented and alpha female, "Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott type of relationship."

Follow Isaiah on Instagram at @zayycamp.

Article continues below advertisement

Sereniti Springs

Sereniti Springs
Source: Peacock

Sereniti is a 28-year-old bartender from Clovis, Calif. She currently resides in New Orleans.

Her celebrity "daddy" crush is Alex Landi, per her official bio, and she's a cowgirl at heart who hopes to find a guy who can "blow her boots off." Sereniti considers her obsession with a nice smile and set of teeth a fetish.

Follow Sereniti on Instagram at @serenitisprings.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Bray

Jesse Bray
Source: Peacock

Jesse is a 27-year-old courier from Springfield, Ohio. He currently resides in Houston.

His celebrity crush is Karrueche Tran, according to to his official Love Island: USA bio, and he drinks approximately three to four gallons of milk per week. Jesse reveals he would love to meet Socrates because it would make for "a day filled with laughter."

Follow Jesse on Instagram at @jesselamontbray.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Paight

Sydney Paight
Source: Peacock

Sydney is a 22-year-old operations manager from Houston. She currently resides in Los Angeles.

According to her official bio, her celebrity crush is Harry Jowsey from Netflix's Too Hot to Handle and Paris Hilton is her biggest inspiration. Sydney admits she got six stitches on her chin after "falling and busting her face" while drunk.

Follow Sydney on Instagram at @sydneypaight.

Article continues below advertisement

Timmy Pandolfi

Timmy Pandolfi
Source: Peacock

Timmy is a 29-year-old personal trainer and real estate agent from New York City. He currently resides in Los Angeles.

Per his official Love Island: USA bio, he's terrified of snakes and learned how to play the guitar while growing up in a church environment. Timmy is an inviting and calm individual, just like his mother.

Follow Timmy on Instagram at @timmyswerve13.

Article continues below advertisement

Zeta Morrison

Zeta Morrison
Source: Peacock

Zeta is a 29-year-old babysitter and model from Surrey, England. She currently resides in Los Angeles.

Her celebrity crush is Idris Elba, according to her official Love Island: USA bio, and she previously dated a celebrity which she revealed "was great... until it wasn't." Zeta loves to write and often talks out loud to herself.

Follow Zeta on Instagram at @iamzetamorrison.

Season 4 of Love Island: USA premieres July 19, only on Peacock.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Where Was the Super Raunchy Season 4 of ‘Love Island Usa’ Filmed? Not on an Island, That’s for Sure

New Episodes of 'Love Island USA' Season 4 Will Drop Almost Every Day

We'd Like to Pull You for a Chat Because the 'Love Island: USA' Season 4 Cast Is Here!

Latest Love Island News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.