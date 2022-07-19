Get to Know the Cast of 'Love Island: USA' Season 4 Through Instagram
If you didn't know, summer is about to heat up because Love Island: USA is right around the corner.
The fourth season, which will air exclusively on Peacock, aims to "push the boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic tweets," according to Jenny Groom, the executive VP of entertainment unscripted content and NBC TV and streaming.
Andy Voyen
Andy is a 23-year-old realtor and model born and raised in Minneapolis. According to his official Love Island: USA bio, his celebrity crush is Margot Robbie and he's a skilled poker and cornhole player.
Follow Andy on Instagram at @andyvoyen.
Courtney Boerner
Courtney is a 24-year-old stylist from Winter Park, Fla. She currently resides in Los Angeles.
Per her official bio, Courtney has several celebrity crushes, including: Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan, Will Smith, and James Franco. She's had 19 plastic surgeries and is looking for someone with a great personality.
Follow Courtney on Instagram at @courtnneylynn.
Felipe Gomes
Felipe is a 32-year-old international model from São Paulo, Brazil. He currently resides in Dubai.
He's lived in more than 10 countries, according to his official bio, and has been with over 200 women. Felipe believes the easy way to win and keep a woman's heart is by speaking Portuguese.
Follow Felipe on Instagram at @felipevgms.
Deborah Chubb
Deb is a 26-year-old personal assistant from Dallas. She currently resides in Redondo Beach, Calif.
According to her official bio, global popstar Justin Bieber once flirted with her in an elevator and has various nicknames, including "Chubb Rub." Deb is a self-proclaimed "Good Luck Chuck," as the last four men she dated all got married after being with her.
Follow Deb on Instagram at @debchubb.
Isaiah Campbell
Isaiah is a 21-year-old waiter from Sioux Falls, N.D. He currently resides in Delray, Fla.
Per his official Love Island: USA bio, he loves to cook and one of his "secret passions" is cleaning. Isaiah believes his back is his best feature, and hopes to find a family-oriented and alpha female, "Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott type of relationship."
Follow Isaiah on Instagram at @zayycamp.
Sereniti Springs
Sereniti is a 28-year-old bartender from Clovis, Calif. She currently resides in New Orleans.
Her celebrity "daddy" crush is Alex Landi, per her official bio, and she's a cowgirl at heart who hopes to find a guy who can "blow her boots off." Sereniti considers her obsession with a nice smile and set of teeth a fetish.
Follow Sereniti on Instagram at @serenitisprings.
Jesse Bray
Jesse is a 27-year-old courier from Springfield, Ohio. He currently resides in Houston.
His celebrity crush is Karrueche Tran, according to to his official Love Island: USA bio, and he drinks approximately three to four gallons of milk per week. Jesse reveals he would love to meet Socrates because it would make for "a day filled with laughter."
Follow Jesse on Instagram at @jesselamontbray.
Sydney Paight
Sydney is a 22-year-old operations manager from Houston. She currently resides in Los Angeles.
According to her official bio, her celebrity crush is Harry Jowsey from Netflix's Too Hot to Handle and Paris Hilton is her biggest inspiration. Sydney admits she got six stitches on her chin after "falling and busting her face" while drunk.
Follow Sydney on Instagram at @sydneypaight.
Timmy Pandolfi
Timmy is a 29-year-old personal trainer and real estate agent from New York City. He currently resides in Los Angeles.
Per his official Love Island: USA bio, he's terrified of snakes and learned how to play the guitar while growing up in a church environment. Timmy is an inviting and calm individual, just like his mother.
Follow Timmy on Instagram at @timmyswerve13.
Zeta Morrison
Zeta is a 29-year-old babysitter and model from Surrey, England. She currently resides in Los Angeles.
Her celebrity crush is Idris Elba, according to her official Love Island: USA bio, and she previously dated a celebrity which she revealed "was great... until it wasn't." Zeta loves to write and often talks out loud to herself.
Follow Zeta on Instagram at @iamzetamorrison.
Season 4 of Love Island: USA premieres July 19, only on Peacock.