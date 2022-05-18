Shortly after his breakup with Ahna, it was rumored that James was dating actress and singer Lindsay Lohan. According to The Daily Beast, they were friends, and he "got to know her" when they were both living at the Chateau Marmont. "....We were basically living in the same place, so I got to know her. I don’t want to, like, brag about it, and I don’t know how that got out! She was having issues even then, so you feel weird. Honestly, she was a friend," James said.