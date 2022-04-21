Amber Heard's Relationship History: See Who She's DatedBy Anna Garrison
Actress Amber Heard's relationship with Johnny Depp is her most widely publicized, especially as the two are currently undergoing a defamation trial in the public eye. However, over the years, Amber has dated other industry professionals besides Johnny.
Let's take a look at her relationship history.
Tasya Van Ree (2008–2012)
The first of Amber's high-profile relationships to come into the public eye was the one she had with painter and photographer Tasya Van Ree. The pair were together from 2008 to 2012, and during their relationship, Amber came out as bisexual. The actress attended a GLAAD event in 2010 and talked about her sexuality, saying, "I don’t label myself one way or another — I have had successful relationships with men and now a woman. I love who I love; it’s the person that matters."
Johnny Depp (2012–2016)
Amber and Johnny met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009, began dating in 2012, and married in 2015. Amber filed for divorce 15 months later, obtaining a temporary restraining order against the star in 2016, after alleging that he had been abusive during their relationship. In 2019, Johnny sued Amber for defamation after she wrote a piece in The Washington Post about an abusive relationship, though he wasn't named in the piece. He also sued The Sun in 2020 after they published a story in 2018 calling him a "wife beater."
Cara Delevingne (2016)
Actress and model Cara Delevingne has been spotted out with Amber a few times since 2016, most recently in 2021. However, a romance between the pair has never been confirmed. In 2020, Daily Mail reported that Josh Drew, who was previously married to a friend of Amber's, testified that she and Cara had an affair throughout Amber's marriage to Johnny. Josh also alleged that Amber, Cara, and Elon Musk had spent the night together in late 2016.
Elon Musk (2016–2018)
Per The Independent, Amber and Tesla founder Elon Musk dated on and off between 2016 and 2018, and Johnny even suspected the pair were having an affair during their relationship.
Text messages from Amber to Elon were read in court during Johnny's lawsuit against The Sun. In one message, Elon said he would arrange "24/7 security" for her. He also added, "The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again... anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you."
Vito Schnabel (2018)
Art dealer Vito Schnabel was spotted out with Amber around May 2018. However, not much is known about their relationship, only that it ended reportedly due to distance issues, per Us Weekly.
Bianca Butti (2020–2021)
Amber and cinematographer Bianca Butti quietly dated from 2020 to 2021. The pair were first spotted out together in January 2020, then later at the L.A. Women's March. It was finally revealed the pair were dating, and Bianca even accompanied Amber to many of her court cases. However, in 2021, Daily Mail reported that Amber and Bianca had broken up due to distance. In addition to welcoming daughter Oonagh Paige via surrogate, Amber was busy filming abroad for Aquaman 2.
Currently, it appears that Amber is not in a relationship.