Per The Independent, Amber and Tesla founder Elon Musk dated on and off between 2016 and 2018, and Johnny even suspected the pair were having an affair during their relationship.

Text messages from Amber to Elon were read in court during Johnny's lawsuit against The Sun. In one message, Elon said he would arrange "24/7 security" for her. He also added, "The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again... anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you."