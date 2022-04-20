Logo
Did Amber Heard Have a Wife Before Marrying Johnny Depp?

Apr. 20 2022, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Considering the sheer amount of media attention that has surrounded Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal drama over the last few years, you'd be forgiven if you forgot that the two even had a past before knowing one another.

With that being said, what do we know about Amber's past partners? Has Amber ever had a wife? Keep reading to find out!

Amber Heard, Tasya Van Ree
Did Amber Heard ever have a wife? She actually did have a partner named Tasya Van Ree.

Although it is clear that Amber has been keeping busy in the romance department after her split from Johnny, some fans have been wondering if she ever had a wife prior to being with the Hollywood star. It seems that Amber actually entered into a legally binding domestic partnership with Tasya Van Ree in the state of California in March 2008. However, their union was never recognized federally, as the U.S. Supreme Court didn’t make same-sex marriages legal in all 50 states until June 26, 2015.

As far as Amber was concerned, however, their union was completely official. Per Mirror, Amber even went as far as changing her name to Amber van Ree. Tasya, according to her Instagram, is the creator of the company The Untamed Elemental. She's also a successful photographer known for shooting celebrities in black and white, and her work has been featured in many major publications and galleries globally.

Although Amber and Tasya made their relationship official in 2008, the actress actually didn't publicly come out as bisexual until 2010. During a 25th anniversary celebration for GLAAD, Amber first revealed the details of her sexuality.

"I hate the idea of a label just as much as anyone else but I’m with who I’m with, I love who I love," she said.

Tasya Van Ree, Amber Heard
Touching on the inequality that LGBTQ+ people faced in America at the time, she said she felt the need to speak up and be an advocate. "I think when I became aware of my role in the media, I had to ask myself an important question: 'Am I part of the problem?' And I think that when millions and millions of hard-working, taxpaying Americans are denied their rights and denied their equality you have to ask yourself what are the factors that are an epidemic problem and that’s what this is," she said.

Amber and Tasya eventually called off their relationship in 2012, but Amber still has the latter's name tattooed on her to this day. In the years since, the actress has been linked to other stars, such as Paper Towns star Cara Delevingne and cinematographer Bianca Butti, but she hasn't made it official with anyone else besides Johnny.

