Margot Robbie Is Married Now, but Her Dating History Is Pretty Interesting
Actress Margot Robbie has sailed to A-list status for her performances in The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Mary Queen of Scots, and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. She's also recognizable for playing supervillain Harley Quinn in films such as Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. For all of Margot's many accomplishments, many fans are curious about her dating history.
Margot is currently married to producer Tom Ackerley, but what is her dating history before marriage? Here's what you need to know.
Margot reportedly dated Henry Aitken.
Another potential suitor of Margot's includes non-celeb Henry Aitken, who she reportedly dated in 2014. According to Daily Mail, Margot and Henry's relationship blossomed when she filmed Z for Zachariah in New Zealand during February but quickly fizzled out. However, they may have rekindled their romance in April 2014 after being spotted together in London.
Margot also may have dated Alexander Skarsgård in 2015.
Although neither party confirmed the speculation, Margot was spotted kissing her The Legend of Tarzan co-star at a Sundance Film Festival Party in January 2015. "They were there late-night holding hands,” a source told E! News. “Margot and Alexander definitely looked like a couple." Despite their breakup, Margot and Alexander continue to be friends, even being photographed together at several awards shows.
New rumors indicate Margot may have dated Leonardo DiCaprio as well.
Margot's breakout role in Hollywood occurred when she was barely twenty-two years old. Her portrayal of Jordan Belfort's mistress-turned-wife Naomi Lapaglia (who is loosely based on his real-life ex-wife Nadine Caridi) put her on the road to superstardom. During the time she was filming, there were rumors that she and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio dated, per Entertainment Tonight.
More recent allegations from gossip site Deux Moi say the pair had a quiet relationship during filming, where Margot even stayed in Leonardo's apartment complex. However, these are all rumors and have never been confirmed by either party! The pair remained friends well enough to later star in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood together.
Margot Robbie married Tom Ackerley in 2016.
According to People Magazine, Margot and Tom were friends long before they were ever in a relationship. The pair met in 2013 on the set of the film Suite Francaise. Margot was playing a supporting role, and Tom was the assistant director, and the two quickly became friends. In 2014, they lived with five other friends in Clapham, London.
Speaking to Vogue in 2016, Margot admitted she enjoyed the single life but couldn't stop thinking about Tom. "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me," she said.
Margot added, "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"
In addition to their happy marriage, Margot and Tom share a production company called LuckyChap Entertainment. LuckyChap is responsible for producing many of Margot's films, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and her upcoming Barbie film in 2023. They also produced Promising Young Woman in 2019.