A New Actor Might Portray Harley Quinn On-Screen — Where Does That Leave Margot Robbie?

2019's Joker is getting a sequel. Titled Joker: Folie à deux, the upcoming film marks the tentative return of Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Batman villain. What's more, he'll be joined by his usual partner-in-crime, Harley Quinn. As of writing, Lady Gaga is currently in talks to play Harley in the film.

But Margot Robbie has portrayed the character for years by now. Would she still play Harley in the future? Here's what we know.