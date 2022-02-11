Margot Robbie Has Several Doppelgängers in Hollywood

Born in Dalby, Australia, Margot Robbie first skyrocketed to fame in the role of Donna Brown in Neighbours. Bigger projects soon followed, with Margot portraying Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street, Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, and the titular figure skater in I, Tonya. The two-time Critics' Choice Award winner has impressed fans with her broad range and ability to nail down multifaceted characters.

Audiences have also noticed that the Australian star has several lookalikes in Hollywood. Who are they?