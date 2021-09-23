Model Linda Evangelista Says She's "Unrecognizable" After a Cosmetic Procedure Gone Wrong

Although Linda was one of the biggest names in modeling for decades, she hasn't worked in the industry much over the last few years. The star gave some context into it all in a recent Instagram post. In it, she shared that she has become a recluse over the last five years due to a cosmetic procedure that went wrong, leaving her "brutally disfigured" and "unrecognizable."

Linda explained, "To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised."

She added that the CoolSculpting "increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries."