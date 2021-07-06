Actor and Model Daniel Mickelson Has Died at the Age of 23

Actor and Model Daniel Mickelson Has Died at the Age of 23By Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 6 2021, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
Another day, another loss in Hollywood to grieve over. Over the last few months, the entertainment industry has lost many pioneers and rising stars. From Bunny Wailer to TikTok creator Swavy, the deaths of public figures have become a painful reality. And unfortunately, actor and model Daniel Mickelson has also become one of our fallen stars.
It’s become standard practice for people to want to know how certain celebrities died. But, in the case of Daniel Mickelson, there are more questions than answers about his passing.
What is Daniel Mickelson’s cause of death? Read on as we fill in the blanks.
Daniel Mickelson’s cause of death has not been disclosed as of yet.
Page Six reports that Daniel Mickelson passed away on July 4, 2021. And while the news has immediately left fans and loved ones searching for answers, the cause of Daniel’s death is being kept under wraps for now.
The outlet reveals that his sister — Meredith Mickelson — first announced the news on Instagram.
“My heart is shattered and to write this feels so wrong,” the fashion model wrote. “I don’t even know what to say. Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend, and the other half of my heart.”
The 22-year-old continued, “There wasn’t a person I loved more on this earth. There are no words that can do him justice that I could write. To know him was to love him. He was the happiest, brightest, smiley, most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”
As you can imagine, fans and celebrities alike have been sharing their condolences and memories of the star.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Jordyn Woods wrote, "Praying for you." OnlyFans star Lottie Moss said, "Meredith I’m so sorry — my heart goes out to you.”
Paris Hilton also shared her condolences in a comment to Meredith: "So sad to hear this, RIP." The star also went on to share her own tribute with a photo of Daniel hugging her on her Instagram story. "You were such a light,” Paris wrote. She also reposted a video of them together.
Aside from his acting and modeling career, Daniel Mickelson was also a fashion designer.
Although Daniel was committed to acting and modeling, he was determined to bring his passion for fashion to life. In January 2021, the 23-year-old shared the news of his clothing brand with his followers.
“Hear ye, Hear ye!” he wrote. “So I started a brand that I’m super pumped about @kidsbackhome.us‼ I’ve been piecing it together for the last year now, and I can’t wait to spread the good vibes on a bigger scale. The brand is super fun and here to make you feel happy and comfy while wearing some cool stuff that you’ll look damn good in.”
The clothing line offers a plethora of hoodies, bucket hats, and truckers hats that offer a trendy yet streetwear vibe. Hopefully, Meredith will move forward with Daniel's clothing line in his absence.
We would like to give our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Daniel Mickelson.