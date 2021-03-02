Patrick Schwarzenegger and His Girlfriend Are Coming up on Five Years Together

27-year-old Patrick Schwarzenegger is taking after his dad and getting into the acting game. The son of legendary bodybuilding champion and Hollywood action hero is a rising star himself, with a breakout role across Bella Thorne in 2018’s Midnight Sun and more recently, in 2020's Echo Boomers.

Being a Hollywood heartthrob on the rise, the eldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver is also in high demand with the ladies. The handsome young actor has been linked to a number of famous women, but is Patrick Schwarzenegger dating anyone right now? Keep reading for what you need to know about his girlfriend and love life.

But unlike many young Hollywood stars who let newly-found fame get to their heads, Patrick has remained grounded and a lot of that credit goes to his girlfriend of almost four years, model Abby Champion.

“Both my parents are proud of me,” the actor said on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, about the unending support he receives from Arnold and acclaimed journalist Maria Shriver. “They’re so supportive and I couldn’t ask for a better parent duo,” he continued.

The young, up-and-coming Patrick Schwarzenegger is working hard to get his acting career off the ground and has already been getting praise for his roles in Echo Boomers and Midnight Sun.

Who is Patrick's girlfriend Abby Champion and how did they meet?

After Abby posted a picture of the gorgeous couple to her Instagram in February 2016, fans were delighted but also had questions. Then, after weeks of speculation, the couple confirmed they were in a relationship in March when Patrick posted an adorable picture of the couple in bright ponchos. “Motion picture,” he captioned the image.

Model Abby Champion is originally from Birmingham, Ala., but she now lives in Los Angeles with her older sister, Sarah Baskin Champion, who’s also a model. While both sisters started off in the pageant world, Abby was first discovered while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Article continues below advertisement

But despite having a clear path into the world of modeling, the stunning beauty chose to finish high school before pursuing her career full-time. Once she did start modeling professionally though, Abby rose through the ranks of the industry and quickly became an established favorite among high fashion houses like Chanel and Miu Miu.

Article continues below advertisement

Today, Abby’s represented by NEXT Management and in 2019, she even appeared in the Fall Calvin Klein Jeans “Get Between Me and #MyCalvins” campaign with her beau, Patrick. The New York City billboard ad featured the couple locking lips on a park bench and on a subway escalator while wearing their Calvins and looking extremely hot.

When the couple isn’t busy modeling, they live a pretty low-key life. “Date nights are staying in and ordering food and watching a movie. When they go out, they go listen to music or go bowling,” a source told E! Online. “They go get ice cream and walk the dog. They work out together and go on hikes.”