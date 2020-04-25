Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Their First Child Together

If you needed a little brightness in your life, we have an exciting baby announcement: Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together. Several sources confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE. Chris and Katherine, who started dating sometime in the summer of 2018, got married this past June in Montecito, California. The couple have been especially supportive of each other's careers, especially Chris Pratt, who shows endless adoration for Katherine and the recent publication of her book, The Gift of Forgiveness.

Chris and Katherine's little one will be Jack Pratt's first sibling. 7 1/2-year-old Jack is Chris's son with whom she shares with ex-wife Anna Faris (the two announced their separation in August 2017). Sources told PEOPLE that Chris and Katherine were "excited to expand their family as soon as possible." Looks that time is now!

What's Katherine Schwarzenegger's due date?

While we don't know how far along Katherine is, we can assume that she's been pregnant for at least three months — that's usually the time it's considered safe to start telling people. If she's three months in, that means Baby Schwarzenegger-Pratt is due sometime between October and November. If Katherine is further along, then their little one could even be born this summer, but it's not super likely, since Katherine was photographed promoting her book in mid-March and wasn't visibly showing.

Since that photo was taken, neither Katherine nor Chris have posted any photos to social media that show her stomach. The couple hasn't made any public appearances lately (not that they could anyway, due to the safer-at-home mandate in Los Angeles), so we can't verify whether or not Katherine is showing. Plus, Chris and Katherine are totally entitled to their privacy about this, and will talk about it when they're ready to!

As far as motherhood goes, a source told PEOPLE that Katherine "is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad. Seeing Chris with Jack made Katherine positive from early on that Chris is 'the one.'" Arnold, Katherine's dad, said he didn't push them to become parents because he "[knew] it's going to happen eventually." The Terminator star stated, "It's up to Chris and her when they want to do that. I'm looking forward to it, yes."