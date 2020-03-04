We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’s Son Faced Health Issues From the Moment He Was Born

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are no longer a couple, but they still co-parent their son. Jack, who is now 7, was born two months early, and suffered from a range of health complications as a result of his premature birth. For a time, Chris and Anna weren’t sure if he would ever leave the hospital. 

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris struggled through the beginning of their son's life.

Because he was born so early, Jack suffered health problems almost immediately. According to HuffPost, Anna wrote in her memoir about the experience. “The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled,” she said.