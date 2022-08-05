One Major Islander from 'Love Island U.K.' Season 8 Reportedly Skipped the Reunion

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Love Island (and it mentions who wins).

Following a dramatic season featuring an unforgettable crawl on the terrace, a screaming match about a liar and an Oscar-winning performance, and countless "or whatever" memes, Season 8 of Love Island U.K. wrapped up with a live finale on Aug. 1.

The fieriest duo of the season, Turkish delight Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Italian snack Davide Sanclimenti secured the win in a landslide victory, and they split the £50,000 prize.