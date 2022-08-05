One Major Islander from 'Love Island U.K.' Season 8 Reportedly Skipped the Reunion
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Love Island (and it mentions who wins).
Following a dramatic season featuring an unforgettable crawl on the terrace, a screaming match about a liar and an Oscar-winning performance, and countless "or whatever" memes, Season 8 of Love Island U.K. wrapped up with a live finale on Aug. 1.
The fieriest duo of the season, Turkish delight Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Italian snack Davide Sanclimenti secured the win in a landslide victory, and they split the £50,000 prize.
Though the Mallorca villa is officially closed until next summer, viewers haven't seen the last of the islanders yet.
The Season 8 stars gathered together for one final time to close out the hit season with a reunion. When will it air, and will the special be available to stream in the United States at some point? Keep reading to find out what we know about the Love Island U.K. reunion — including which polarizing star reportedly missed out on the special.
When is the 'Love Island U.K.' reunion for Season 8?
On Aug. 3, just a few days after the live finale, the the final four couples officially wrapped up their summer in Mallorca when they touched down in the the U.K.
Shortly after the final eight stars reunited with their families, they got ready to film a reunion special in England with many of the previously islanders. Several of the finalists, including Dami Hope, Indiyah Polack, and Tasha Ghouri, shared behind-the-scenes looks at their outfits, and their reunions with their other co-stars.
Now that the gathering has been teased on social media, fans of the dating series may be wondering when exactly the reunion will be airing in the U.K.
The regular season filmed in almost real-time, and there will be a quick turnaround for the reunion as well. The special taped on Aug. 4, and it will air on ITV2 on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m.
Host Laura Whitmore and her husband/narrator Iain Stirling will be at the reunion, as will all of the finalists. Notable alums like Paige Thorne, Adam Collard, Antigoni Buxton, Jay Younger, Summer Botwe, Ikenna Ekwonna, Danica Taylor, Josh Le Grove, Coco Lodge, Billy Brown will appear on the special as well, though it remains to be seen which storylines from the season will be highlighted.
Liam Llewellyn, who left the villa on his own on Day 5, will also be part of the reunion.
One high-profile islander who reportedly skipped out on the special is Jacques O'Neill. The rugby player, who left the show early following the Casa Amor portion of the season, had told Paige Thorne that he would wait for her on the outside. However, she ended up forming a connection with Adam Collard, and the two have stayed together following their dumping.
A source told The Sun that Jacques wasn't ready to see Paige yet, or Adam.
Will the 'Love Island U.K.' Season 8 reunion air on Hulu?
Though U.S.-based fans of Love Island U.K. are eager to find out whether Summer and Coco are still feuding, if Davide and Jay will stay besties, and if Paige plans to chat with Jacques in the future, it is unclear at this time if the Season 8 reunion will come out on Hulu.
The Aftersun, Unseen Bits, and regular Season 8 episodes have all dropped on the streamer thus far, but there isn't a strong track record on Hulu when it comes to the reunion specials.
There are only two reunion specials from Love Island U.K. that are available to stream on Hulu at this time: the Christmas special for Season 4, and the Season 5 reunion.
Until there is clarity on the Season 8 reunion, Hulu subscribers can stream new episodes of Love Island U.K. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.