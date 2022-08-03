Here's the Insanely Cute Meaning Behind Luca From ‘Love Island’s’ “Elephant Juice” Phrase

“Love Island finalists ❤️🥰,” he wrote. “So glad you found each other @gemowen_1 - welcome to the Bish family ❤️❤️❤️.”

In addition to being ready to walk down the aisle, the fishmonger said he plans on meeting Gemma’s family. On the show, fans learned the dressage rider is soccer player Michael Owen’s daughter. Gemma told Daily Mail she plans to introduce Luca to her dad in the future and thinks their families will get along well.