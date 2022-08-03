Here's the Insanely Cute Meaning Behind Luca From ‘Love Island’s’ “Elephant Juice” Phrase
One thing Love Island U.K. fans can typically expect to see is someone having a hidden phrase to express themselves on camera. The popular dating show’s contestants often use coded words only their partners understand.
Luca Bish and Gemma Owen connected on Love Island U.K. Season 8. The lovebirds may not have taken the show’s cash prize, but they did come in second place. Throughout the season, Luca and Gemma stood out for their chemistry as well as the phrase “elephant juice.”
Although some fans hadn’t heard the phrase before the show, it reportedly has an adorable meaning for the contestants.
What is “elephant juice” on ‘Love Island’?
Luca began saying “elephant juice” to Gemma during their recoupling ceremony. However, Luca eventually grew tired of saying “elephant juice” on camera and expressed as much to Gemma. Soon after Luca’s remarks, fans were confused about the phrase’s meaning.
“What does elephant juice even mean? I feel like I missed something there #LoveIsland,” one fan tweeted in July 2022.
According to one Twitter user, @h_ollyjones, “elephant juice” means “I love you.” If you look closely, the words cause the mouth to move the same way for both phrases. Initially, Luca kept saying “elephant juice” to Gemma because she was too afraid to commit to saying those magical three words.
In a July 2022 scene, the couple finally took the next step in their relationship, per Cosmopolitan. After telling Gemma that he’s “fallen” for her hard, he says he loves her. Gemma replies, “you’re so cute,” and says I love you, too.
Are Luca Bish and Gemma Owen still together after ‘Love Island U.K.’?
Luca and Gemma dated other people until they connected on Day 18. From the beginning of their courtship, many islanders thought they wouldn’t last long. But Luca and Gemma have seemingly proved their haters wrong.
Since coming in second place, the couple shared that they are still together and growing closer. Following their loss, Luca posted a photo of the couple kissing and hinted at being ready to make her his wife.
“Love Island finalists ❤️🥰,” he wrote. “So glad you found each other @gemowen_1 - welcome to the Bish family ❤️❤️❤️.”
In addition to being ready to walk down the aisle, the fishmonger said he plans on meeting Gemma’s family. On the show, fans learned the dressage rider is soccer player Michael Owen’s daughter. Gemma told Daily Mail she plans to introduce Luca to her dad in the future and thinks their families will get along well.
“I'm not really nervous to meet Luca's family,” Gemma said in August 2022. “I think they all seem absolutely lovely, and I'm not nervous for Luca to meet mine because I think they'll get on, and he'll fit straight in. His personality, his banter, and what he loves, I think he'll get on with everyone.”
New episodes of Love Island U.K. air on ITV2.