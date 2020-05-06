'Love Island UK' Is Canceled This Year, but What’s the Season 1 Cast up To?

View this post on Instagram

ITV2 are sad to announce that Love Island series 7 will move to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority." Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said. "In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question. "We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on @britbox_uk." #LoveIsland