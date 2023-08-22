Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island What Happened to Destiny on 'Love Island USA'? Here's What We Know! Season 5 of 'Love Island USA' is intense. Here's a full breakdown of the drama surrounding Destiny Davis and her pairings on the dating show. By D.M. Aug. 21 2023, Published 9:31 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Love Island USA

With a house full of attractive singletons, there's bound to be a spat or two. And Season 5 of Love Island USA is proving to be just as eventful as previous iterations of the dating show. The series, which airs on USA and streams on Peacock, follows a group of 10 contestants as they vie for a chance to win $100,000. Players on the show must remain coupled to avoid elimination. However, for Destiny Davis, finding a consistent partner has proven to be difficult.

Destiny joined the popular dating series for Season 5 and was first paired with Marco Donatelli. The self-proclaimed “alpha dater” makes no secret of her demands from a potential partner, while Marco has openly admitted to being “a party boy.” After five days together, the two decided to find new partners and Destiny chose to pair with Harrison Luna. Harrison was one of the newcomers to the villa, after joining the show on Day 5.

While Harrison's coupling with Destiny lasted longer than her time with Marco, the pair got off to a rocky start. During a game of Truth or Dare, Harrison was dared to partake in a three-way kiss with two contestants of his choosing. He picked Destiny and Anna Kurdy, but Destiny wasn't willing to join the act. Fans of the show then took to social media to suggest that Destiny was a “prude” for refusing to participate in the game. Now, Destiny is involved in more drama despite finding a new pair.

What happened to Destiny on 'Love Island USA'?

The drama surrounding Destiny on Love Island USA continues, as viewers express concern about her behavior on the reality show. Destiny is a microbiologist in St. Louis, Mo., who never hesitates to stand firm in her beliefs. However, Destiny’s brash personality has caused a rift in her relationship with her latest new partner.

After unsuccessfully coupling with Marco and Harrison, Destiny paired up with Jonah Allman. Unfortunately, their union was short-lived as well. Destiny later switched couples and was paired with Mike Stark, and eventually Isiah "Zay" Harayda. Destiny and Zay seemed destined for relationship bliss until an incident during movie night caused Destiny to break down. During the event, a clip showing Mike with another contestant was played. After Destiny — who previously had feelings for Mike — expressed her grief, she got into an explosive argument with Zay.

Zay accused Destiny of having feelings for Mike.

Zay wasted no time telling Destiny how he felt about her openly expressing her disdain for Mike’s relationship with Hannah Ortega. Needless to say, they didn't agree on the matter.

“What is the purpose of you being so concerned about the whole situation with Mike?” Zay asked. Adding, “This is so embarrassing to me.” Destiny went on to explain that she simply wanted “closure,” and admitted that she would rather have settled her difference with Mike in private. Zay then attempted to explain how the moment made him feel, but Destiny wasn't willing to hear him out. “I don’t care,” she yelled before storming away.

