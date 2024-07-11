Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Are Uma and Wil From 'Love Island U.K.' Still Together Despite Haters? "If you're with me I'm happy to go," Wil told Uma. "I feel like I'm falling in love with you." By Melissa Willets Jul. 11 2024, Published 12:26 p.m. ET Source: ITV

Fans of Love Island U.K. are wondering if Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson are still together after they left the villa together. Season 11 was fraught with ups and downs for the hopeful couple. So, how did things turn out?

Read on to find out how Uma and Wil have fared after lying down one more time in their Spanish paradise, and whether they managed to work through obstacles like distance — and fans not being in favor of their relationship.

Source: Love Island/ITV

So, are Uma and Wil from 'Love Island' still together?

Reportedly, the couple is still an item after Love Island stopped filming. While both Uma and Wil dated other people during the reality show love experiment, it turns out that absence made the heart grow fonder.

"I’ve met friends for life and left with a potential wife!" Wil enthused after being evicted from the show. "I feel like what I did and said to her was enough for her to end her journey with me, it makes me feel amazing, I couldn’t be happier with the outcome, to be honest," he also shares, adding, "I’ve been in there for three and a half weeks and I’ve left with a girlfriend pretty much."

Wil also told Uma he cared about her so much, and was "falling for" her before leaving the villa. That's when Uma agreed to leave with him, and he admitted, "That means the world to me." "If you're with me I'm happy to go," he assured a very emotional Uma.

For her part, Uma said, "I don't think I could stay here without you. It would just be pointless for me." At that point, Uma stated, "Obviously we're going to continue on the outside." Still, she saw trouble ahead and reminded Wil that they don't live close to one another.

Wil comforted Uma by saying the distance wouldn't stop him. "I feel like I'm falling in love with you," he gushed. "Same," she agreed.

Fans aren't convinced the couple will last — and some don't even want them to.

It's worth noting that at time of writing, neither Uma or Wil have shared photos of themselves as a couple on their social media accounts. And some fans are not rooting for them to work out, if that matters.

Many viewers were gutted that Uma chose to leave with Wil. "You ruined her experience," one bitter fan blasted Wil on his Instagram. Many more expressed their belief that Wil doesn't deserve Uma, and that he will not stay the course anyway.

But it seems they are trying to make things work, with Uma saying, "Wil wants to take me to Whitley Bay to see where he’s from but we’ve also discussed him possibly moving to London so I’m looking forward to the future with him. The only way is up from here."