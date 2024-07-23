Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island 'Love Island USA' Couple Kendall and Nicole Offers Fans a Positive Relationship Update Kendall and Nicole from Season 6 of 'Love Island USA' are still going strong! By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 23 2024, Published 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Season 6 of Love Island USA, arguably one of the best yet, has come to an end — but fans are still hungry for more! In fact, many are particularly keen to find out which couples from the luxurious tropical villa have stood the test of time outside of the show.

Among the couples viewers are eager to hear updates about are Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky. After making it to the finale and securing fourth place, their romance sparked significant interest after NSFW nude videos of Kendall leaked online. Now, fans are wondering: Are Kendall and Nicole still together?

Are Kendall and Nicole still together after 'Love Island USA'?

Following the finale, Kendall and Nicole spoke with Us Weekly and confirmed they are still together. During the chat, the pair discussed their future plans now that they are officially navigating life together outside the villa.

Nicole is returning to Sacramento, a "three- or four-hour plane ride" from Kendall's home in Dallas. Kendall added, "It's not far. It's good that she lives in California because I have a lot of family there — my sister and my mom are in California."

"So it's a win-win situation when I go there, I get to see Nicole, and I also get to see my family," Kendall told the outlet. "I know my family eventually wants me to move back to California, so my mom, specifically, is excited that Nicole is from there."

Nicole also shared that she and Kendall have moved beyond their awkward moment from the Season 6 finale, where Kendall expressed his love for her — and she didn't respond.

"Kendall caught me by surprise on the date. I'm not gonna lie. Those words mean a lot to me. I just don't say them to anybody," she said. "I just needed a second to process it. It's scary. I don't know if anyone else out there can relate, but those words, they mean a lot."

Nicole continued, "I've been burned in the past, and I think by the time the finale came and I'm writing my speech, that's when you leave it all on the table. I didn't wanna have any regrets. And I've known how I felt about Kendall for a long time, so I did my big one. I just said it. It scared the living s--t outta me, but it's good to know that it's reciprocated and all is well, and I really couldn't be happier."

Kendall chimed in, stating that Nicole is "a tougher shell and that's one of the reasons why I do love her and why it was just such a big moment for us. I'll always remember that."