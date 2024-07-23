Kordell and Serena Left 'Love Island USA' Ready To Keep Their Romance Alive

Not every Love Island USA couple makes it to the end of a season, let alone lasts beyond the time the cameras stop rolling. But what about Season 6 winners Kordell and Serena, whose romance kicked off early in the season? Are they still together now, after the dust settled for the reality TV lovers? Fans are certainly hoping that they're making a real go at it in real life.

Kordell and Serena had their ups and downs during Season 6 of Love Island USA. There was a time when they were even embroiled in a love triangle that could have meant the end of them for good. But, going into the finale, Kordell and Serena were the fan favorite couple. Which is obvious, since it's the fans who voted for the couple to win and walk away with some extra pocket change too.

Source: Peacock

Are Kordell and Serena still together after 'Love Island USA'?

Following the Season 6 finale of Love Island USA, Kordell and Serena spoke to People about where they stand now. And before you worry that things were not what they seemed to be on the show, the couple is doing well outside of the Villa. In fact, Kordell told the outlet, if one of the biggest hurdles they face is the long distance, he has no problem moving to be closer to Serena.

"Within time, I will move out there whenever she's ready," Kordell told the outlet. "I know she got to get everything situated and stuff like that. I want her to have as much time as she needs possible. Don't want to rush anything." Kordell lives in Dallas, Texas, while Serena is in Los Angeles, Calif. But apparently, that poses no problem for them. For now, it seems like the future looks bright for the Love Island USA winners.

Are other 'Love Island USA" couples still together?

Couples from Love Island USA are a different breed than pairs from shows like The Bachelor. Romantic pairings can happen quickly on any given season and then end as swiftly as they materialized. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of couples whose compatibility came into question once they left the Villa.